Tallahassee City Commission makes Election Day a paid holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Election days for city employees are now paid holidays.

"Voting on election day is more than just about voting too, this gives people the opportunity to give rides to the polls and be involved in other things," said Commissioner Jack Porter.

Tallahassee's city commission voting unanimously to make the change, with a $67,000 cost to the city.

Mayor John Dailey leading the charge as many local governments tackle voter rights and laws.

"Election day comes every other year and it's one day and as we watch across the country voter suppression laws that are being passed, I think it's important that Tallahassee take a step forward," said Dailey.

The city joining the ranks with more than ten other states like Louisiana and Delaware making it a civic holiday.

Another topic on Wednesday's agenda a growing concern in Leon County, home to the poorest zip code in Florida, 32304.

"We've got to be hitting on all those points really to change that poverty rate," said Jay Smith, Chair of the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber of Commerce presented a Tallahassee-Leon County Scorecard, tracking areas of improvement and decline in our area.

Poverty seeing a slight uptick by a tenth of a percent to 20.5 from 2018 to 2019.

Other things like unemployment and violent crime all decreasing according to their data.

"Anytime we have community partners that come forward to help present data so that we can make more informed decisions that is an overall win for this community," said Dailey.

Data that commissioners say will guide them as they work to move Tallahassee forward.