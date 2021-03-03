Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board meets March 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Nine citizens were selected by the Tallahassee City Commission to serve on the new Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB), which will convene its first meeting on March 4. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the City of Tallahassee's Smith-Williams Service Center located at 2295 Pasco Street.

At the meeting, the City's Inspector General, as the board administrator, will provide an overview of the CPRB's role as an advisory board to the City Commission, City Manager and Police Chief.

Members will hear from the CPRB's ombudsman and be provided information that will assist them when reviewing and making recommendations regarding completed internal affairs reports involving the use of force and other matters of importance or interest to the board, the City or the Police Chief.

The CPRB will also discuss required training related to policing and TPD policies and procedures, as well as finalize future meeting dates.

Due to ongoing public health concerns, there are two options for citizens to provide comment:

Virtually via an online platform during the meeting. Speakers must register before noon on March 3 by emailing cprb@Talgov.com.

In-person at the meeting (speakers can complete a form at the meeting)

To help protect community health, seating is limited. Citizens are strongly encouraged to use the virtual option to provide comments and/or to view the meeting.

The meeting can be viewed online by clicking here.

The newly appointed members are:

Rashad R. Mujahid, Board Chair, appointed by Commissioner Curtis Richardson

Taylor Biro, supported by Capital Tea Inc.

Dr. Rosezetta Bobo, appointed by Commissioner Jaqueline Porter

Edward Gaines, Jr., supported by St. Paul M. B. Church

Niya Hubbard, appointed by Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox

Luther Lee, appointed by Commissioner Jeremy Matlow

Barry Munroe, supported by National Alliance on Mental Illness Tallahassee

Tom Napier, appointed by Mayor John Dailey

Suzanne Van Wyk, supported by National Action Network

Anyone needing assistance should contact the Office of the Inspector General via email at cprb@Talgov.com or by calling 850-891-8397.

