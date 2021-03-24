Tallahassee churches create group to provide support, inclusion across community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Members of churches across the city spoke out against anti-Asian hate crimes, following a deadly shooting in Atlanta at three spas.

Faith leaders are now creating what they're calling the Capital Area Justice Ministry. That group will bring together religious organizations to find ways to support all communities in Tallahassee.

"Hate is a virus. And there are no vaccines to deal with hatred but love. Love and unity," said Rev. R.B. Holmes of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

So far, more than 30 congregations have joined. The group hopes to start working on ways to address violence and issues affecting the city in the coming months.