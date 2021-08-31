Tallahassee church raises money for mobile showers for homeless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Faith Life Church and the Christian family have almost raised enough money to buy a mobile shower trailer that will drive around Tallahassee every Saturday giving showers to a community in need.

Emma and Serenity Christian have raised over 1,400 dollars to help Faith Life Church achieve their mission of helping Tallahassee's homeless, selling Lemonade.

"I think that's the part that that's most important to us, that we teach them to give back to the community, and we really want them to have a heart for people who maybe don't have as much as they do," said Kim Christian the mother of Emma and Serenity.

Kim Christian said she couldn't be happier of her girls raising money for Faith Life Church's mobile shower unit.

According to the Big Bend Continuum of care, homelessness is down 29 percent in Leon County, however, the crisis is still large enough for the pastor of Faith Life Church, Darius Washington to take action.

"We are the hands and feet of Jesus, and that's how we decide to put our love into action," said Washington.

Washington understands the impacts of homelessness first hand, living out of his car in the past. He said his church plan on taking the 6,000 dollar shower trailer to different locations around Tallahassee every Saturday, providing personal hygiene opportunities to those who want and need it.

"The shelters and resources can only go so far," said Washington.

The Church is about $500 away from its goal of being able to pay for the $6,000 portable shower.