Tallahassee church holds drive-thru prayer service on New Years Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Starting the year off in prayer, that's how Life Eternal Ministries Church of God in Christ kicked off 2022 Saturday morning.

In a drive thru prayer service, members of the church stood by to pray for anyone who needed a little uplifting after a challenging year.

Pastor Kenneth Richardson says in their first ever service, they wanted to make themselves available outside of the regular church service, hoping to help anyone who needs it.

"Everybody has resolutions, but they don't always have the solutions to how to get it done," said Pastor Richardson. "What we're doing is showing them that everything is possible in God, so that's what we're trying to do. Gift them that boost so that they can strengthen whatever they resolve to do."

Pastor Richardson also says that they are trying to plan more services like today's-- wanting to be able to bring prayer to the people by traveling around Tallahassee.