Tallahassee charter schools see increase in enrollment for new school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Whether you want your child to be masked up for the school year or have the option to take it off, parents across the community want their school to reflect their opinion.

Both Tallahassee Classical School and Cornerstone Learning community said they're seeing an increase in enrollment.

Board Chair at Tallahassee Classical School Jana Sayler said they will be following the Governor's executive order to make masks optional for students and faculty.

She said this is something they've established since April.

"We feel that masks are a personal choice and we want to work together and support parents' right to choose what they want to do for their children," Sayler said.

She said they also have special air conditioning systems installed and daily cleanings to help stop the spread.

Director with Cornerstone Learning Community Jason Flom said they'll be doing the opposite and mandating masks for the fall semester.

"We have certainly fielded a number of calls since the debate started in Florida on masks," Flom said. "Maybe they (parents) have an unvaccinated person at home, maybe they have a child with respiratory issues or they just want to stay safe."

Flom said they'll be keeping the mask mandate in place until the CDC no longer recommends it and the covid rates decrease and vaccination rates increase in Leon County.

School kicks off in less than a week for most schools, but there are still seats available in some charter schools.