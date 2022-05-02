Tallahassee Chapter of Jack and Jill Foundation of America brings community closer to first responders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the Tallahassee Chapter of the Jack and Jill Foundation of America, strengthening the communities ties with first responders is important.

Parents like Mallicia Benton and Teddy Benton agree. They spent Sunday afternoon with their kids at the foundation's Black Family Day where kids could talk and get their questions answered with the Tallahassee Police and Fire departments, along with EMS and even animal control.

"Getting the little kids to talk about safety because you never know when you're in a situation to where maybe there's a little one that has to save your life," said Mallicia.

President of the Tallahassee Chapter of the foundation, Selika S. Sampson said throughout the month of May, they'll be focusing on events that will help "strengthen the black family." For Sunday, however, she said the safety day was in response to the increase of violence happening around the city.

"We're very aware about the increase in violence, and so this is our response to that, do a grand, youth safety day, how do you remain safe, how do you keep yourself away from harm," said Sampson.

According to TPD, in the month of April, the city saw 13 shooting incidents with injury.

The safety day at the Leroy Collins Library was meant to give kids a "see something, say something" attitude when it comes to seeing an emergency.

"Let the kids know that the police, they can serve as your pal, and that you may need a fire department here or there," said Sampson.