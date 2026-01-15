Tallahassee Chamber kicks off 2026 with focus on innovation and regional collaboration

TALLAHASSEE, FL — More than 600 business, civic, and community leaders gathered Thursday morning at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center for the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce's 2026 Annual Breakfast Meeting, marking the region's first premier business event of the new year.

The release states the meeting officially launched the Chamber's 2026 fiscal year and highlighted new leadership, strategic priorities, and a forward-looking vision focused on economic competitiveness, talent, innovation, and regional collaboration.

New Chamber President/CEO Michael Dalby reflected on his first months leading the organization and outlined the Chamber's role as a convener, connector, and advocate for business success across the Capital Region, saying in part,

"In my first 90 days, I've had over 150 meetings with business leaders throughout our capital region, and I've learned some things," Dalby said. "I've repeatedly heard a desire to expand and diversify our economy – basically to see more economic opportunity."

The release from the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce goes on to say Dalby emphasized the potential of local universities to drive economic growth.

“FSU, FAMU, and TSC are constantly generating top-flight talent, and their research is world-class. The Chamber can help in plugging that talent into our businesses to help them be stronger and more innovative, and we can help ideas from the universities take root and grow here – maybe even grow into the next big thing.”







The release says that as the Chamber enters its 103rd year of service, leaders emphasized unity, collaboration, and momentum as Tallahassee continues to navigate economic change and opportunity.

