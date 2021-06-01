Tallahassee celebrates Pride throughout June

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — National Pride month kicks off Tuesday, June 1.

It's a time for those in the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate the milestones they've made toward inclusion and equal rights.

Organizations like Capital Tea plan to host several COVID-friendly events in a few weeks to keep the pride alive.

"There's a lot to celebrate including living our lives really authentically," says Capital Tea board member Haley Cutler, "but we still have a long way to go to fight for building a world that is safe for everyone to live their lives authentically.">

In Tallahassee, COVID cancelled the Family Tree's annual Pride Fest events -- last year and this year.

Mayor Dailey will issue a pride month proclamation on Thursday at City Hall, and there will be a ceremony remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting at the Capitol on June 12th.