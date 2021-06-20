Tallahassee celebrates Juneteenth at Cascades Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee also celebrated today Juneteenth at Cascades Park with Juneteenth: Empowerment Day.

Today's celebration brought out vendors from all over the city, allowing people who showed up to the festival to support black owned businesses.

Warren Holmes says he attends the Juneteenth festival every year.

Holmes says he loves seeing community members come out and celebrate the special day.

"It should not be a one year anniversary. It should be year round because of the unity and the love of people each supporting business," said Holmes. "So we got to learn to support one another and we can grow together."