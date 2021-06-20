Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee celebrates Juneteenth at Cascades Park

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:45 AM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 03:45:41-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee also celebrated today Juneteenth at Cascades Park with Juneteenth: Empowerment Day.

Today's celebration brought out vendors from all over the city, allowing people who showed up to the festival to support black owned businesses.

Warren Holmes says he attends the Juneteenth festival every year.
Holmes says he loves seeing community members come out and celebrate the special day.

"It should not be a one year anniversary. It should be year round because of the unity and the love of people each supporting business," said Holmes. "So we got to learn to support one another and we can grow together."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project