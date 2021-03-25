"Tallahassee Bystander" app promotes safer interactions between community, law enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The city said the "Tallahassee Bystander" app will allow for safer interaction between law enforcement and the community.

The app, a first of its kind, allowing hands-free recordings of police interactions that is enabled by voice activation.

"Bystander record," said Tallahassee Police Chief, giving an example of how the app works at Wednesday's city commission meeting.

That allows your phone to start recording activity between you and the police.

The app, in the works since the summer of 2020 after social unrest across the nation and three officer-involved shootings here in Tallahassee.

"This is the second of a fulfillment of promises that we made to the protesters," said Commissioner Curtis Richardson.

Tallahassee Police, working with community organizations, students and mobile justice developers to make it happen.

"You're allowed three personal contacts, those are going to be the people that are going to see the live stream as you're recording,"Chief Revell said.

Revell said once you finish recording, it will be sent to TPD where it will be reviewed and archived.

People say they believe this is the right move for a safer community.

"I think anything will help," said Christopher Davis.

And it's almost complete, anybody can download it on the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

"Anything that lends transparency to those interactions is a good idea," Davis said.

As leaders work toward a safer community.

"We're looking forward to the launch," said Mayor John Dailey.

Chief Revell said their goal is to launch "Tallahassee Bystander" this Spring.