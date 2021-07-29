Tallahassee businesses navigate new CDC mask recommendations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The CDC trying to save lives in the fight against COVID-19, recommending masks indoors for even those vaccinated in counties where cases are surging.

Businesses are trying to understand what that means for them.

Railroad Square Craft House in Tallahassee said they'll be business as usual, asking for masks on people who are not yet vaccinated.

As for First Friday's in the square, they're keeping their rules as well, only requiring masks for unvaccinated people.

However, organizers are asking everyone who goes inside a store to put masks on.

"I mean it's incredibly concerning for business owners and individuals alike," said Railroad Square Owner Adam Kaye. "But the same thing that helped us out before we had the vaccine is helping us out now, which is that Railroad Square is a very social distance friendly outdoor location. "

Kaye said they've seen 8,000 guests during their first two First Friday events and hopes those numbers will continue to rise.