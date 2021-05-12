Tallahassee businesses impacted by gas shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — City taxi, one of Tallahassee's last remaining taxi cab companies has been facing challenge after challenge.

Bill Wheat, manager at City Taxi said their drivers are parking their vehicles during the gas shortage in fears of not being able to make it to their destination, or back to the office.

The taxi service also suspending it's out of town operations that provides the business with at least 30 percent of their revenue.

"Since the pandemic, we've been struggling to make the monthlies meet, and it's been a struggle for everyone involved," said Wheat.

City Taxi isn't the only one hurting not being able to find gas. Rattler gas can't even keep it in stock.

Wondu Gizaw, owner of the convenience store says the gas is what brings people through the door. He says they make about 90 percent of their profits on what they sell.

"We have gas, people tend to come and spend more money inside on food or different stuff in the store," said Gizaw. "That really helps a business."

Rattler Gas said that a shipment that usually lasts them a full week, only lasted them half a day on Monday.