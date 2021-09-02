Tallahassee businesses help Louisiana evacuees following Hurricane Ida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For Donna Elliott, it's personal.

"So basically the motivation is from Hurricane Katrina."

Elliott owns Square Mug Cafe in Railroad Square. She knows the personal struggles and heartache of watching a loved one live through a disaster.

"My uncle lives in Mississippi and I remember I was really frustrated I couldn't get back to him to take supplies because they weren't allowing people to travel there."

Donating money wasn't enough.

"It felt disconnected it didn't feel genuine."

Now, she wants to give back-- relieving hardships brought on by Hurricane Ida.

"On Sunday morning my first two customers were people from Louisiana that were here to get away from the hurricane and I thought these people were gonna go home. They don't know what they are gonna go home to."

Elliott isn't the only person wanting to lend a hand. People from all across Tallahassee have been dropping off supplies from toiletries, canned goods, and water at the cafe. All of this is ready to head back to Louisiana with some of the evacuees.

"Since we've gotten to Tallahassee, everybody has truly had the spirit of 'let's do whatever we can to help you through these difficult times.'"

Sigmund Bloom is one of those evacuees. He says the support he's gotten has been amazing. His home-- luckily unscathed. However, it's without power. No power means no air conditioning in a city that sweats humidity.

"I know people who rode out the storm that left after because of no electricity, heat, there are few of any services or emergency services."

You can donate supplies in person at Square Mug Cafe.