Tallahassee businesses feeling effects of 0-4 Florida State Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There are some frustrated football fans in Tallahassee.

"I went to the first two games and I didn't even bother going to this one and I had a ticket," said Florida State University Senior Evan Dhdees. "I can't watch this anymore."

FSU football is a huge money-maker for the Capital City. When the team doesn't do well, tourism drops and local places like Railroad Squares' Craft House feel the impact.

During FSU's season opener against Notre Dame, the Craft House saw record high sales-- 40 percent higher than normal weekends.

Co-owner Justine Spells says although the boost was good coming off COVID-19 restrictions, they're now starting to worry about weekend sales for the rest of football season.

"You see people giving away more of their tickets instead of traveling from out of town because the prices of the hotels are still pretty high for those weekends and they don't want to spend all that money to watch a losing game," said Spells.

For Capital City Pedicabs, home game days are their busiest of the year. From giving out more than 50 rides the first game to less than three times that this weekend.

"It felt busier from the first game then throughout it has just been steady but it's an uphill battle from here... we all know that," said owner Mike Goldstein.

Fans across the Tallahassee all hoping for the best for the next eight weeks of the season.

"I just want to bring something from this. But there's not a lot of hope," said Dhdees.