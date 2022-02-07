Tallahassee businesses can anticipate an increase in sales now that the economy is better

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Labor Department says U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs during the first month of 2022; beating mainstream economists' expectations.

A local business is benefiting from the hundreds of jobs available in Leon County.

Owner of B Faast Fitness says this year he noticed an increase in gym traffic.

"People are just coming in purchasing more of our membership packages, more personal training because they have the extra money."

Patrick Nelson, Owner of B Faast Fitness, said last year his gym was struggling so seeing this turnaround gives him that extra motivation to keep his clients fit.

"This is my passion. This is something that I've been doing for over 30 years."

Nelson said he offers wellness plans to his clients and having more jobs filled in the community allows other people to make an investment in their health.

The office of economic vitality says this job boost started back in December with a 5.8% employment increase in the Tallahassee metro area compared to numbers from December 2020.

Across Leon, Gadsden, and Wakulla counties, almost 1,000 unique jobs have been posted to employ Florida's website and Career source capital region is working to get those positions filled but are facing some challenges.

"Unfortunately not seeing an increase in traffic in our career centers for people who are looking for jobs."

Trish Yahn, Sr. Director at Career source capital region says there's more than 14,000 jobs have been posted online within the last 30 days.

Yahn said while its taking some time to fill positions some people are making sacrifices to ensure a work life balance.

"I was speaking to someone yesterday as a matter of fact who is willing to take a pay cut to find a job where she feels more included and is a better fit for the culture so its not always money."

And as they work to fill those jobs, Nelson is working to keep his business along with his clients healthy.

"I just like to see the people obtain their fitness goals."

If you're looking to get back to work head to Career Source Capital Region.