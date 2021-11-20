Tallahassee business spreads holiday joy one family at a time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two hometown heroes are giving back to the community they grew up in by spreading the holiday cheer.

CEO Ryan and Rowdy Lawson, owners of Lawson and Lawson electrical services company are known for giving back to their community.

This year, they are spreading holiday joy differently.

"It's not always about you know the big flashy toys and stuff like that. It's about actually making sure that they have a roof over their head or power or food in their stomachs."

Manager Nikki Williamson gave them the idea to adopt a family.

"And a lot of the letters that I've seen and read so far are basically they just want to be able to feed their child."

She says this gift would be a relief to some.

"I want them to feel like maybe what they might not normally have, they don’t have to stress and worry about it.”

The Lawson brothers are now challenging other businesses to follow their lead.

“We would like to make this, bring on new people, bring on partners. We’ve already reached out to several others that are very interested and I think that this is something we can grow.”

Lawson and Lawson electrical services are accepting nominations for families until Nov. 30.

If you would like to help, they are also accepting food donations at their office.