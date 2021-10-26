Tallahassee Award winners announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey announced the recipients of the first-ever Tallahassee Awards Tuesday.

The winners are Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Van Pelt, Founder and Tallahassee Program Director for the Omega Lamplighters Royle King, President and Founder of the Tallahassee Soccer Club Chris Petley, President of the Greater Bond Neighborhood Association Talethia Edwards and Education and Outreach Program Director of the Asian Coalition of Tallahassee Aurora Torres Hansen.

The nominations for the awards opened in August, with Dailey stating the awards were an opportunity to celebrate community members who makes a difference.

"One of my greatest joys as Mayor is hearing amazing stories every day of people serving others and working to leave our community better than they found it," Dailey said on the nomination page.

The community is invited to celebrate these winners 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Dorothy Inman-Johnson Park.

