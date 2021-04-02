Tallahassee Autism Speaks Walk is April 2 at FSU Langford Green

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University and Autism Speaks University joined forces to raise awareness for autism spectrum disorder.

The Tallahassee Autism Speaks Walk takes place Friday, April 2, 2021, at Langford Green on FSU’s campus from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This family-friendly event is free to attend and raises funds benefiting Autism Speaks.

Parking is free surrounding Langford Green.

If you have any questions about the event/if you are interested in sponsoring the event, email autismspeaks.fsu@gmail.com.