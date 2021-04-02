Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tallahassee Autism Speaks Walk is April 2 at FSU Langford Green

At FSU on Langford Green from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.
items.[0].image.alt
Autism Speaks
Autism Speaks
Autism Speaks
Posted at 10:19 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 10:19:58-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University and Autism Speaks University joined forces to raise awareness for autism spectrum disorder.

The Tallahassee Autism Speaks Walk takes place Friday, April 2, 2021, at Langford Green on FSU’s campus from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This family-friendly event is free to attend and raises funds benefiting Autism Speaks.

Parking is free surrounding Langford Green.

If you have any questions about the event/if you are interested in sponsoring the event, email autismspeaks.fsu@gmail.com.

PC: Autism Speaks University

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project