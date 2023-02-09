Tallahassee Animal Shelter to host its 2nd annual adoption event

Watch Now
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The Tallahassee Animal Shelter will be hosting its 2nd annual "Smooches with Pooches" adoption event on Saturday.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11, people will have the opportunity to view animals, ask questions, apply to adopt and take home their new family member the same day, according to the shelter. The event is set to take place at the Animals Service Center, located at 1125 Easterwood Drive.

Adoptions for dogs and puppies are $30 and $20 for cats and kittens.

Girl Scout cookies and coffee will also be available for purchase. There will also be goodies and giveaways.

