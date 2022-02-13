Tallahassee Animal Shelter hosts first 'Smooches with Pooches' adoption fair

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're not ready for Valentine's Day yet, the people and pups over at Tallahassee Animal Services have got you beat.

They puckered up for their first Smooches with Pooches event Saturday afternoon.

It's an event they liken to speed dating, but with canines.

Ruff-ly 80 dogs were out and about or otherwise on display for people to consider taking home to cuddle up with.

Assistant Director Michael St. John says, despite the many challenges of the pandemic, people are still welcoming furry friends into their lives.

"We've had a lot of people having to surrender their animals because of the fact that they've lost their jobs, they've lost their homes, their circumstances have changed, so we have had an influx there, but we are still doing a lot of adoptions so we're very happy about that and it seems like the community really comes out for things like this," St. john said.

Community members were able to peruse pop-up tents from Frother's Daughters and Girl Scouts while they searched for their new best friends.

If you weren't able to attend, but would still like to pick a pup of your own, you can contact them by clicking here.