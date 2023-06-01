Tallahassee Animal Services' yard sale returns

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — For those in need of pet supplies, Tallahassee Animal Services is set to host its yard sale Saturday.

Available pet supplies will include leashes, collars, tops, beds, crates and more. All proceeds will help support the shelter and its animals.

Both new and gently-used supplies will be for sale.

The yard sale will be held Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tallahassee Animal Services, located at 1125 Easterwood Drive at Tom Brown Park.

The service center says although the yard sales are held every other month, donations are accepted daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

