Tallahassee Animal Services to host yard sale

Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 30, 2023
Tallahassee Animal Services is set to host a yard sale Saturday for those interested in purchasing pet supplies.

The yard sale will hold items such as leashes, collars, toys, beds, crates and more, according to the shelter.

The yard sale will be held Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the animal service center, located at 1125 Easterwood Drive.

The animal service center said they are also in need of donations, such as towels and fleece blankets. Donations are accepted daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be dropped off in front of their building.

