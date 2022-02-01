Watch
Tallahassee Animal Services to host 'Smooches with Pooches' event Feb. 12

Matias Delacroix/AP
A street puppy plays with a man in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Posted at 4:12 PM, Feb 01, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Animal Services will host a matchmaking event on Feb. 12 to help more than 80 dogs be adopted, complete with a fun twist.

TAS is calling it "Smooches with Pooches," an ode to the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday. The outdoor event will be in the style of speed dating, with food and drinks also available.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their 1125 Easterwood Drive location.

To get pre-approved and view the current dogs up for adoption, click here.

