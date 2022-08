TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — An open house adoption event is set to take place on August 19 at Tallahassee Animal Service Center for citizens interested in adopting a pet.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the adoption event will take place at 1125 Easterwood Drive, allowing local citizens to enjoy treats as cat and dog kennels will be open for walkthroughs.

No appointment is needed.

To see the center's adoptable pets, visit Adopt | Animal Services (talgov.com).