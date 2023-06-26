Tallahassee Animal Services sees more than 60 animals adopted for Mega Adoption

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — People filled the hallways of the Tallahassee Animal Shelter from June 23 to June 25 as part of the Petco Love Mega Adoption. The shelter waived adoption fees and had open kennels all three days with the hopes of getting as many animals as possible adopted.

"At this point we have more animals coming in then leaving so having this three day event and being able to get them into healthy happy loving home is going to maximize the amount of space we have for animals coming in," said a shelter volunteer.

Many animals got to go home with their forever families, one volunteer says it's one of the greatest joys to see animals leave the shelter.

"This adoption has been working wonderfully. We've had many many cats we adopted to their house, to their homes, their forever homes, and others are waiting to go, as well as the dogs," another volunteer explained.

And for the animals that are still there, there's still a chance for them too.

"Oftentimes people will come in and look and walk the kennels and go home and think about it and they come back later in the week after they've discussed it with their family and come up with a plan," said one volunteer.

According to shelter Director Erika Leckington, 21 dogs and 46 cats were adopted this weekend.