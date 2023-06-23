Tallahassee Animal Services says larger dogs wait longer for adoption

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Animal Services has more than 100 animals available for adoption. Some have been there a few days and others have been here for hundreds of days. Shelter staff says some of the hardest animals adopt out are larger dogs.

Working with animals might seem like a dream come true, but for the staff at Tallahassee Animal Services like Animal Care Specialist, Erin Milligan, seeing animals stay at the shelter for weeks and months at a time can take its toll.

"It can definitely be emotionally draining," said Milligan. "I've been here 16 years so you definitely find a way to get through it and just do as much as you can."

Erika Leckington, Director for Tallahassee Animal Services, explains the challenges they face.

"We're dealing with up to 5,000 animals a year and we have a team of about 30 full time employees that helps out with that," said Leckington. "We have a full service vet clinic, a robust volunteer and fostering program, and many of us do take home and foster animals as well."

Tallahassee being a college town also provides challenges for pet adoption. We searched apartments dot com and found that 17 apartments around the midtown area are pet friendly. But sometimes those apartments have restrictions on animals that can live on property.

"The bigger dogs are harder to place due to weight restrictions and breed restrictions, most of our dogs though we don't even know what breed they are, it's just an educated guess," said Milligan.

Also the cost of an animal is a factor for people.

"It's harder to find people that within their budget can have a pet and even if they can afford the housing, then there's the pet fees and such that go along with that to allow the pet in," Milligan said. "So it's a struggle."

Outside of fostering, there's also other ways they help dogs in their care.

"We also have enrichment that we provide them everyday volunteers are going through making sure they have something to chew on, soft bedding to lay on and all things to stimulate their mind as well as their body," Leckington explained.

For Milligan, she does as much as she can to help the animals and the people adopting them.

"Helping the ones that I can, trying to educate people. That's a huge thing that I try to do is trying to educate people so that we don't see that animal in the future for having to surrender," said Milligan.

While adopting a pet does help the shelter, there are other ways you can help the shelter including making sure your pet is spayed or neutered, micro-chipping your animal, and volunteering or fostering.

Tallahassee Animal Services is taking part in the Petco Love Mega Pet Adoption, which is a statewide adoption event happening this weekend. The shelter will have open kennels June 23 through June 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.