TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Tallahassee Animal Services is set to participate in a statewide adoption event.

The goal of the Petco Love statewide adoption event is to find 5,000 dogs and cats new homes from participating animal shelters in Florida.

Tallahassee Animal Services' adoption event will allow adoption fees to be waived June 23 through June 25. Open kennels will also take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit megaadoptflorida.com.