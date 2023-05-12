Tallahassee Animal Services in need of donations for kittens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Animal Services is in need of donations for kittens in their care.

Spring time usually means there are more baby animals coming into the world, the shelter is doing their best to keep up with the demands. But they are down to their last few cans of kitten formula, and miracle nursing nipples.

Grayson Walters, Volunteer Coordinator for the shelter, says any donations can be helpful.

"The main two that we're looking for right now are kitten formula, there's different brands but a dry powdered kitten formula is excellent, bottles nursing supplies, syringes are great, even heating pads or soft blankets, things like that can be wonderful," said Walters.

You can drop donations off to the shelter located at 1125 Easterwood drive in Tom Brown Park. Also they are looking for people to foster animals, you can reach out to the shelter if you're interested.