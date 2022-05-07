Tallahassee Animal Service Center faces over crowding as dogs struggle to find forever homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Animal Service Center is asking the community to step up and help as they face over crowding.

Volunteering, fostering and adoption are three ways you can help the dogs at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center.

Dozens of dogs at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center are desperately needing a forever home.

A total of 110 kennels are flooding the halls of this center, but 117 dogs live here.

People are bringing in these animals but not enough of them are leaving.

Kate MacFall is the Vice President of the Animal Shelter Foundation and volunteers at Tallahassee Animal Service.

MacFall told ABC 27 while adoption is the goal people have many ways to help.

"People can foster. Fostering is temporary; it's so needed. It opens up a kennel, makes space for that next incoming animal" said Kate MacFall.

She said while its difficult to say goodbye to the animals when you foster you could become an advocate so dogs like hunter get adopted.

"They just have a bigger heart" said Anita Shuey.

Anita Shuey adopted hunter almost two weeks ago.

She said her adoption process was easy.

She went online saw hunters picture but,

"Pictures don't really tell you what the in person does and he looked different than what I thought he was in his picture but he's turned out to be a great dog" said Shuey.

While Shuey had no issues with the online process some people say its difficult to chose a dog through photos.

The Tallahassee Animal Service Center is appointment only.

On their Facebook Page they said this process allows them to fully find the best matches and for dogs like hunter this process gave him a forever home.

Tallahassee Animal Service Center is not the only shelter facing overcrowding.

The southeast region is fighting the same battle.

The Tallahassee Animal Service Center is open 7 days a week by appointment only at 1125 Easterwood Drive.