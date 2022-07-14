Tallahassee Airport Project Alpha revealed - North American Aerospace Industries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More details are emerging with Project Alpha, starting with the name of the company that is behind a proposed partnership with Tallahassee's airport--Project Alpha North American Aerospace Industries which focuses on aircraft breakdown and recycling aircraft parts.

Airport Director David Pollard spoke with the City Commission about the negotiation at hand.

"As we continue to press ahead as Reese mentioned, we're seeing tremendous growth. Tremendous economic impact and how we're serving as a true economic generator for this community, this region," says Pollard.

That growth includes the the possibility creating 985 permanent jobs and an just over one thousand temporary jobs. This is one of several projects the Tallahassee airport is working to secure. Burrell Aviation and Aero Center are also in the early stages. Between all three projects, airport officials estimate a total economic impact of 616 million dollars and more than 17 hundred jobs.

Mayor Dailey expressed his support for the initiative.

"This is a great opportunity for Tallahassee. We have been talking about attracting these types of businesses for our airport for decades. We have now broken ground on a new international processing facility. We have project Alpha that we're talking about. We have the Burrell group. We have the new FBO aero industries also as well. It's really an exciting time," says Dailey.