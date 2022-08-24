Tallahassee airport new programs expected to make $1 billion economic impact

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “The work is paying off. Companies are seeing assets that are not only in the air but that are on the ground at the airport,” says Sue Dick.

Recently Tallahassee International Airport put in place a new TSA-Precheck Program for its rapid growth in travelers and customer requests. This is one of many programs like Burrell Aviation and Aero Center that will bring growth to the airport and ultimately Tallahassee.

“Several projects are currently being worked on by members and representatives within the community. Depending on which project comes into play several hundreds or thousands of jobs can be created,” says Dick.

Tallahassee International Airport has seen a rise in travelers by 46% compared to last year’s numbers resulting in the new TSA Pre-check program. Though final numbers haven’t been completed yet over 200 people have enrolled this week alone.

With covid subsiding the airport decided now is the perfect time to move forward with new business ventures and programs.

“Our numbers have been trending in a positive direction and we are almost back to our pre-pandemic levels when it comes to passenger travel through the terminals,” says Jim Durwin.

Tallahassee International Airport is offering a temporary enrollment center for TSA pre-check program until August 26th