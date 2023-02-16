Tallahassee Airport hosts emergency drill

Firefighters rushed to put out the flames from a plane crash that was staged.

This was a full-scale emergency exercise, a mock mass-casualty plane crash meant to prepare first responders for one of the worst situations imaginable.

Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County Emergency Medical Services and other local agencies came fully prepared for a disaster.

"This is a great opportunity for us to work together as a team," said Tallahassee Fire Department Captain Allen Willis.

The team included 100 volunteers, acting as passengers on the crashed airplane.

Tianna Forbes is a nursing student who came out to learn from first responders.

"One of the things I want to pursue is emergency nursing,” Forbes said. “Mass casualty events is something that we constantly have to train for and we learned about in triaging patients."

Forbes, taking on the role as an amputated passenger got her day started with some special effects make-up. Details like the make-up were well thought out.

"This exercise has been at least six months in the making,” said Heather Merritt, assistant director of marketing and communications at the Tallahassee Police Department. “It's because there is so many meetings that really are just important in making sure this is a very real scenario and that this training is going to be the best for everyone involved.”

Something that is comforting to people like Forbes.

"It's good to know that our airport is prepared should anything happen,” Forbes said.

The next drill is set for 2026.

