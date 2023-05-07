Tallahassee affordable housing project set to receive $3 million boost

Tallahassee's affordable housing is getting a boost.

More than $3 million is set to help build 290 affordable housing units for families in Tallahassee. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan for the Orange Avenue Redevelopment.

Brenda Williams, executive director of Tallahassee Housing Authority said the orange avenue redevelopment will help immensely with affordable housing issues in Tallahassee.

"The housing authority is just happy to be able to do our part to address the affordable housing issues in Tallahassee and create affordable housing the entire community can be proud of," said Williams.

Williams said Phase one of the redevelopment finishes up in the Spring of 2024, while the second phase will finish in the fall of 2024.

The total cost of the project is $82 million.

