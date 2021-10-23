Watch
Tallahassee 17-year-old killed in I-10 crash, passenger seriously injured

Posted at 9:34 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 21:34:39-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 eastbound in Jefferson County Friday afternoon and his passenger was seriously injured as well.

Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a report that the sedan he was driving left the roadway and then hit a tree on the south shoulder of I-10 eastbound near mile marker 217 around 4 p.m. on Friday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, an 18-year-old from Tallahassee, was transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare with serious injuries, FHP wrote.

