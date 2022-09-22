Take a Child Outside Day to take place at Pebble Hill Plantation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Pebble Hill Plantation Learning Center is back with its "Take a Child Outside" Day on September 24.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pebble Hill Plantation, located at U.S. Highway 319 in Thomasville, Georgia, children will have the opportunity to "play outside" with natured-themed activities and games that will encourage them to explore the outdoors more, according to Pebble Hill Plantation.

The event is open to the public and activities will also be free. The learning center encourages participants to bring lunch.

The event is in celebration of Take a Child Outside Week, which is held every September 24 through the 30.

If inclement weather takes place, the event will be held the following day on September 25.

For questions or more information, contact Kitty Spivey at Kspivey@pebblehill.com.