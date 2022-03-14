Sweat Therapy Fitness to hold community event to learn more about Parkinson's

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A workout for everyone, that's the mission for Sweat Therapy Fitness. The gym is offering classes for people with Parkinson's, or interested in learning more about the disease.

Sweat is inviting the community to Christ Church at 10 Wednesday morning to learn more about the of effects Parkinson's Disease.

Sweat Therapy also runs a Rock Steady Boxing Program. It offers people with Parkinsons a chance to slow the disease through non-contact boxing.

Owner Kim Bibeau says they want those with the disease to see they can still live fulfilling lives.

"They have found that a vigorous exercise routine makes the biggest impact in helping slow this disease," said Bibeau. "It's not going to cure you, but it's going to slow the disease. And we see it happening with our clients."

Bibeau says if you're interested in signing up for the free event, contact their office before Wednesday. Lunch will be provided.