Suwannee River Water Management District suspends activities, closes roads and lands

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — Due to elevated water levels from heavy rain from last weekend’s storm, a local water management district is suspending some activities and closing some roads and land tracts to the public.

The Suwannee River Water Management District announced Monday it is suspending boat, canoe and camping special use authorizations on the Suwannee and Santa Fe rivers.

The district has also closed Steinhatchee River–LA Bennett Grade Bridge on Steinhatchee Springs Tract, and Steinhatchee Falls Park, while the Roline Ramp on the Upper Suwannee is closed due to flooding.

The Suwannee River runs along the county line between Lafayette and Suwannee counties. The district notes the heavy rainfall have led to the upper Suwannee River along with Santa Fe and Steinhatchee, rivers are near or above flood stage.

The district noted those that choose to visit the Suwannee River Water Management District to be cautious because of the flood conditions.

Suwannee River Water Management District includes all or parts of 15 counties in north Florida.

Lafayette, Hamilton, Madison and Suwannee counties along with parts of Jefferson County are areas that are part of the district.