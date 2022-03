SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Suwannee County Fire Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

According to a post on its Facebook page at 11:16 a.m., a two-vehicle accident included a power pole at County Road 250 at 201st Road.

The post said both vehicles were on fire.

CR 250 is closed to traffic because of the downed power lines.