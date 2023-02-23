Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it is working a missing / runaway person case.

Julie Moran Lovell, who also goes by Juju, is from Live Oak has been designated as a Missing and Endangered Person.

It was initially believed that Lovell was in neighboring counties with either family or friends.

The sheriff’s office said that information was refuted after investigations by law enforcement agencies.

The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office notes anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lovell to contact them by calling 386-362-2222 or the Suwannee County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 386-208-8477.