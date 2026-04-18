Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says crews are battling active brush fires in the Dowling Park area

SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews are working to contain active brush fires in the Dowling Park area.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to avoid County Rd 250 and County Road 136 between 201st Rd and 225th Rd if possible to allow first responders clear access to the scene.

Drivers traveling in the general area of Dowling Park are urged to use caution, as heavy smoke is present and visibility may be reduced.

Officials expressed appreciation for the community's patience and cooperation as crews work to keep the area safe.

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