Suwannee County Fire Rescue responds to overturned truck on highway
Accident happened Friday
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jan 14, 2022
(WTXL) — The Suwannee County Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 129 and the Interstate 10 overpass on Friday.
According to a post on the Suwannee County Fire Rescue Facebook page, the crash caused a gas delivery truck to overturn; spilling gas bottles on the road.
