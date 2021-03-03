Suwannee County deputies search for missing 22-year-old woman

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Deputies say 22-year-old Kaylee Reed is believed to have left her family with a mutual friend in December 2020.

Reed has not been in touch with her family since that time and they are now concerned about her well-being, SCSO says.

According to the sheriff's office, the mutual family friend was identified as 26-year-old Trevor Richardson.

Deputies say Richardson has ties to the Bradford County, Fla. area as well as the state of Kentucky.

The information obtained at this time is that Reed and Richardson have moved to Kentucky, deputies say.

Officials added that Richardson does have active warrants in the State of Florida which may have caused the two to flee the area.

She is described as being around 5'1" tall, small build, with brown hair and eyes. Reed also has a large mole on her chin.

Any information/leads pertaining to this case please contact Investigator Chris Frost at (386) 362-2222.