LCSO: Suspect search underway after senior shot inside his home

Leon County deputies are searching for two potential suspects after a 70-year-old was shot inside his home early Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office says the gunfire happened near the 3600 block of Ballard Road at around 3:30 a.m.

Deputies say two people fired shots toward "nearby residences." Detectives do not believe the suspects were trying to shoot the victim.

The sheriff's office says the man was transported to the hospital. He is in "serious but stable condition."

The office says they're still searching for the people they say fired the shots.

They're asking anyone with home security, doorbell, dash cam footage, or information about what happened to reach out to them at 850-606-5800.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Solvers.

