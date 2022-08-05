Suspect indicted for murder in connection to fentanyl overdose death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Friday that Kurstin Hinson, 27, has been arrested for the murder of Megan Hoffman.

He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a drug house.

Hinson was indicted by a Grand Jury following a months-long investigation and, according to the Tallahassee Police Department, this is the first successful indictment in Leon County for a drug dealer selling a controlled substance resulting in an overdose death.

It was found that Hinson was selling "pressed fentanyl pills disguised as prescription painkillers."

According to reports from TPD, Hoffman was found dead as a result of a fentanyl overdose at the Forum Apartments on January 1, 2021.

TPD's General Narcotics Unit identified Hinson as the one that sold the victim the illegal narcotics and a search warrant was executed on Hinson's home on January 27, 2021.

Forty pressed fentanyl pills were discovered at the residence and reports state that Hinson later confessed to selling drugs to Hoffman during an interview.

After working with the State Attorney's Office for over a year, the case was presented to a Grand Jury on August 3, 2022.

Hinson was indicted for first-degree murder for selling the controlled substance to Hoffman that caused her death.

"We are very pleased with the diligence, tenacity and thorough investigation conducted by the Tallahassee Police Department,” said Jennifer Hoffman, mother of Megan Hoffman. “We are also pleased with the Office of the State Attorney in pursuing these charges. With the incredible increase in fentanyl related deaths, we feel very fortunate to have the ability to seek justice for Megan when so many families never know. We sincerely hope this helps shine a bright light on the personal aspects of this epidemic and that Megan's death will have an impact on the greater good. She was a bright light in everyone's life that was extinguished far too soon."

Reports state that Hinson was taken into his custody at his home on August 4, 2022 and, at the time of arrest, he was in possession of more pills with a stamp indicating they were prescription painkillers. TPD has sent the pills to a lab to determine if they are fentanyl.

"This investigation is a testament to TPD’s continuous dedication to addressing illegal drug activity in the community and bringing justice to the victim in this case. TPD reminds you, if you see something, say something. Report criminal activity by calling TPD at 850-891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS."

