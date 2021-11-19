Suspect in shooting of GCSO deputy held without bond for 2 counts attempted murder

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The suspect in the shooting of a Gadsden County Sheriff Deputy made his first appearance in court Thursday.

38-year-old Dexter Lawson met in front of Judge Jason Jones at the Leon County Circuit Courts.

The judge ruled the following: he will be held on no bond with two attempted murder charges, and a $10,000 bond for both the Grand Theft Auto charge and tapering with evidence.

Lawson refused a lawyer during his appearance.

Judge Jones appointed him a public defender anyway, stating he wasn't in the right stand of mind because he was off his medication.

"I don't need no public defender. I'm good. I can sign the wavier, that's what they told me to tell you," Lawson said to the judge in the courtroom.

"Okay well, I'm just going to move forward with appointing the public defender's office and like I said at a later date you can decide whether you don't want them. This is just the purpose of a first appearance," Judge Jones said in the courtroom to Lawson.

The Judge also ruled if he makes bond, he must be required to have a GPS monitor, take medications prescribed, have no alcohol or drugs and can't have contact with the victims.