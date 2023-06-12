Suspect identified in hit-and-run incident on John Knox Road, North Monroe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday that it has identified a suspect in a hit-and-run traffic incident that occurred May 14.

The police department said following a thorough investigation, a suspect vehicle was recovered and the driver was identified.

Probable cause was established and a warrant was approved by the State Attorney's Office.

The Tallahassee Police Department said attempts are being made to locate the suspect and the department is not releasing the name of the suspect at this time.

The police department said the suspect will be charged with hit and run involving death.

TPD: Pedestrian dead following Sunday crash incident near North Monroe Street

The police department said at the time of the incident, an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle occurred at the intersection of North Monroe Street and John Knox Road the night of May 14.

The pedestrian, an adult man, died of injuries sustained in the incident.