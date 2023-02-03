Watch Now
Suspect at large following robbery at bank on North Blair Stone Road

Incident occurred Friday morning
Posted at 4:46 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 16:46:07-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A suspect is on the loose following a robbery at a Truist Bank located at 102 North Blair Stone Road Friday morning.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, its officers were dispatched to the bank because of a robbery.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. TPD said no injuries were reported and attempts are ongoing to identify and locate the suspect.

The police department said the suspect is described as a Black male, 5-foot-9 in height with a slim build.

