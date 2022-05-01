Survivors hold vigil for National Crime Victims Rights Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On the final day of National Crime Victim's Rights Week, families and survivors of violent crimes got together to mourn and bring awareness of the different rights victims have when going through the justice process.

Carla McClellan, an assault survivor, says getting together as a group and sharing their stories is helpful when trying to heal.

"I've gone to school, I've gotten graduate degrees, I've been able to really survive and thrive in this community and I think that's important. We're more than our stories and we're more than the things that might have happened in our lives," said McClellan. "Once we reach that healing process, we can really be an advocate for change."

Some of the resources available to survivors and their families include counseling and funds from the Florida victim compensation program.