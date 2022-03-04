Survive and Thrive starts online training to combat human trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center, has launched a new online program for businesses in the fight against human trafficking.

The training program, STACPRO, will teach different businesses how to spot and help prevent human trafficking in the workplace.

Executive Director, Robin Hassler Thompson, said the program isn't strictly for businesses, but an avenue for multiple industries of work.

"We really wanted the business community and everybody in the workplace to be able to take advantage of this on their own time whenever it was convenient for them, to even do it together in the workplace," said Hassler Thompson.